State Street Corp Acquires 37,330 Shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

State Street Corp grew its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,301,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,330 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Jabil were worth $105,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Jabil during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Jabil by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 22,210.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JBL opened at $31.99 on Wednesday. Jabil Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.86 and its 200 day moving average is $32.28.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jabil Inc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

JBL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Jabil from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on Jabil from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

