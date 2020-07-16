Whittier Trust Co. Sells 250 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung purchased 13,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.11 per share, with a total value of $563,010.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $68.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

NYSE:MMP opened at $40.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.37. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $67.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $782.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.67 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 38.20% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.