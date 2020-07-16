State Street Corp Has $106.28 Million Stake in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

State Street Corp lowered its holdings in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,738,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,903 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.31% of HD Supply worth $106,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HDS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in HD Supply by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 204,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,818,000 after buying an additional 11,481 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of HD Supply in the first quarter worth about $973,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HD Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $700,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in HD Supply by 184.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 41,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jana Partners Llc sold 459,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $16,335,809.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HDS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on HD Supply from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Longbow Research lowered shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of HD Supply from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.90.

HDS stock opened at $34.83 on Wednesday. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $43.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.47.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. HD Supply had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. HD Supply’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

