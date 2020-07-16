Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) Stock Holdings Lifted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its position in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,813,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,997 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.38% of Store Capital worth $107,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Store Capital by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,141,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Store Capital by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,449,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,819,000 after buying an additional 148,738 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Store Capital by 173.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,329,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,410,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819,499 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in Store Capital by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,733,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,000 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Store Capital by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,103,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,076,000 after acquiring an additional 397,924 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Store Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Store Capital from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Store Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Store Capital from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Store Capital in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Store Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Store Capital stock opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. Store Capital Corp has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $40.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.23). Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 43.97%. The company had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Store Capital Corp will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. Store Capital’s payout ratio is currently 70.35%.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Donovan purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.24 per share, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 76,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,722.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher H. Volk purchased 5,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.64 per share, with a total value of $99,666.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,818.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 14,450 shares of company stock worth $265,034. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

