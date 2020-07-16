State Street Corp Grows Position in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,187,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,555 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.59% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $111,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 36.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 15,877 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 68.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 59.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,531,000 after acquiring an additional 149,473 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 6,065,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,897,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GBT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.56.

NASDAQ GBT opened at $70.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.61. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $39.95 and a twelve month high of $87.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 8.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey S. Farrow sold 15,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,018,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,152. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ted W. Love sold 2,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $227,810.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,076,150 shares in the company, valued at $87,028,250.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,330 shares of company stock worth $6,120,196 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

