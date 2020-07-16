State Street Corp Grows Stake in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,808,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 540,585 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $101,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 40.0% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.9% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 23,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 142,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRC stock opened at $32.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.09. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $54.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.12.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $121.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.40 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 3.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SRC. Raymond James upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

