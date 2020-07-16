1,243 Shares in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,541,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 249,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after buying an additional 109,311 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 163,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 35,435 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 92,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of COMT opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $33.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.04.

