1,243 Shares in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,541,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 249,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after buying an additional 109,311 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 163,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 35,435 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 92,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of COMT opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $33.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.04.

See Also: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 5,691 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc.
IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 5,691 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc.
IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 34,307 Shares of Schlumberger Limited.
IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 34,307 Shares of Schlumberger Limited.
IFM Investors Pty Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Kroger Co
IFM Investors Pty Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Kroger Co
IFM Investors Pty Ltd Lowers Stock Position in CoStar Group Inc
IFM Investors Pty Ltd Lowers Stock Position in CoStar Group Inc
IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 21,852 Shares of American International Group Inc
IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 21,852 Shares of American International Group Inc
IFM Investors Pty Ltd Makes New Investment in Zoom Video Communications Inc
IFM Investors Pty Ltd Makes New Investment in Zoom Video Communications Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report