State Street Corp Increases Stock Holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,079,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,297 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.75% of CVB Financial worth $101,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,348,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,673,000 after acquiring an additional 90,667 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 74,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 13,782 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 390,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 76,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 38,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in CVB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,981,000. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVBF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Hovde Group upgraded CVB Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $20.50 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

CVBF stock opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.57. CVB Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $22.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.69.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $101.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.73 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 38.52% and a return on equity of 9.91%. CVB Financial’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

