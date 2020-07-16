Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) by 486.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,552,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,273,000 after purchasing an additional 101,747 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,400,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,265,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth about $194,265,000. Finally, AXA lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 1,133,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,939,000 after purchasing an additional 216,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RACE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ferrari from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Ferrari from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ferrari from $205.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ferrari in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

RACE stock opened at $178.10 on Wednesday. Ferrari NV has a 1-year low of $127.73 and a 1-year high of $180.95. The firm has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.95 and its 200-day moving average is $162.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Ferrari had a return on equity of 47.13% and a net margin of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.32 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari NV will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

