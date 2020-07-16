Whittier Trust Co. Buys 462 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 98.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XHB. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XHB opened at $43.81 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $49.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.31 and a 200 day moving average of $40.81.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

