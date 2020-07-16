Whittier Trust Co. Has $41,000 Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,131 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LKQ. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 151.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 34,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 20,735 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 829.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 895,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,975,000 after acquiring an additional 799,274 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in LKQ by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 257,755 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 50,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in LKQ by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on LKQ. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on LKQ from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Northcoast Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub lowered LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens decreased their price target on LKQ from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on LKQ from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.78.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.72 and a 200-day moving average of $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $36.63.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 4.74%. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

