Whittier Trust Co. Sells 499 Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 62.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $1,061,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Elbit Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Elbit Systems by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 9,277 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 10.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

Shares of ESLT stock opened at $129.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.63 and its 200 day moving average is $141.04. Elbit Systems Ltd has a 12 month low of $110.00 and a 12 month high of $167.75.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 14.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Elbit Systems Ltd will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

