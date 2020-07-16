$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) will announce $0.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ earnings. Brookfield Business Partners reported earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will report full-year earnings of $5.39 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.76 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brookfield Business Partners.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($1.43). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Scotiabank raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TD Securities increased their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

Shares of BBU stock opened at $29.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.06 and its 200-day moving average is $34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -52.25 and a beta of 1.69. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $46.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.32%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,487,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,404,000 after purchasing an additional 280,115 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,903,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,157,000 after acquiring an additional 25,204 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 744,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,862,000 after acquiring an additional 60,325 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 585,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,696,000 after acquiring an additional 227,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 563,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookfield Business Partners (BBU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.