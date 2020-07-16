Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) to Post $0.51 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) will announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exelon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.58. Exelon posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelon will report full year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Exelon.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Shares of EXC opened at $37.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Exelon by 3.7% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 7,518 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Exelon by 0.3% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 107,419 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Exelon by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 39,044 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in Exelon by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 36,235 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Exelon by 15.9% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,583 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

