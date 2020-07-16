-$1.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) will post earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Capri’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.46). Capri reported earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 205.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capri will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $2.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $5.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Capri.
Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.21). Capri had a positive return on equity of 24.85% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Capri’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Capri by 4.8% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 13,806,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,973,000 after purchasing an additional 632,054 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Capri by 3.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,063,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,163,000 after purchasing an additional 380,144 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Capri by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,923,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,709,000 after purchasing an additional 46,704 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Capri by 54.3% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,232,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,456,000 after buying an additional 1,840,818 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capri by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,920,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,426,000 after buying an additional 249,226 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Capri stock opened at $15.68 on Friday. Capri has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $39.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.
Capri Company Profile
Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.
