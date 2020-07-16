-$1.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) will post earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Capri’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.46). Capri reported earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 205.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capri will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $2.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $5.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Capri.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.21). Capri had a positive return on equity of 24.85% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Capri’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPRI shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Capri from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Capri from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capri has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Capri by 4.8% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 13,806,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,973,000 after purchasing an additional 632,054 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Capri by 3.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,063,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,163,000 after purchasing an additional 380,144 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Capri by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,923,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,709,000 after purchasing an additional 46,704 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Capri by 54.3% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,232,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,456,000 after buying an additional 1,840,818 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capri by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,920,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,426,000 after buying an additional 249,226 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capri stock opened at $15.68 on Friday. Capri has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $39.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capri (CPRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.