$0.14 EPS Expected for Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR (NYSE:BEDU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR (NYSE:BEDU) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bright Scholar Education Holdngs’ earnings. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bright Scholar Education Holdngs will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.55 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bright Scholar Education Holdngs.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $125.46 million during the quarter. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 11.38%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Bright Scholar Education Holdngs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 8.1% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 39,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 16,690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 16.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 16,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 268,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 48,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BEDU opened at $8.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.02. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $10.28.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

