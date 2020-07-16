Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) to Announce -$0.36 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) will report earnings per share of ($0.36) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.89) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.29).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBPH shares. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.68.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 336.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 26,105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 199.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 30,043 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 190.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 32,471 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 51,130 shares in the last quarter. 17.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBPH opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $25.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.39. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections, inflammatory diseases, and various cancers using small molecule nucleotide platform. Its lead product candidate is inarigivir soproxil for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).

