Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) will report earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.57) and the lowest is ($1.74). Ascendis Pharma A/S reported earnings of ($1.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full year earnings of ($6.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.89) to ($6.14). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($5.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.51) to ($1.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 36.56% and a negative net margin of 2,231.94%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ASND shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wedbush started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.50.

Shares of ASND stock opened at $134.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 0.98. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $90.06 and a 1 year high of $158.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 13.19 and a current ratio of 13.19.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 56.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at about $108,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

