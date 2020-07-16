Brokerages Anticipate Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Mercer International’s earnings. Mercer International posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 125%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercer International will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mercer International.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MERC. TheStreet lowered Mercer International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercer International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Shares of Mercer International stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average of $9.27. Mercer International has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $13.68. The firm has a market cap of $527.72 million, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Mercer International’s payout ratio is -325.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Mercer International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mercer International during the 1st quarter worth $1,471,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Mercer International by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 432,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 41,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

