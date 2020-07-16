Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) to report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mesoblast’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Mesoblast posted earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mesoblast will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.35). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mesoblast.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 197.65%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 million.

MESO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Mesoblast from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Mesoblast in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.78.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MESO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 25,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 35,777 shares in the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MESO opened at $11.76 on Friday. Mesoblast has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 3.51.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mesoblast (MESO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.