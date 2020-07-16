Whittier Trust Co. Purchases New Position in Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND)

Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Bandwidth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bandwidth during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Bandwidth by 563.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bandwidth by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John C. Murdock sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.90, for a total transaction of $32,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 141,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,648,153.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian D. Bailey sold 31,250 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $3,448,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,277 shares of company stock valued at $20,557,663. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAND. JMP Securities raised their target price on Bandwidth from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Monday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.57.

BAND stock opened at $129.56 on Wednesday. Bandwidth Inc has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $143.28. The company has a quick ratio of 12.89, a current ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,478.00 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.28 and its 200-day moving average is $87.07.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.15. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

