Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Position in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Evergy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Evergy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 81,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Evergy by 16.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 16.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Evergy from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Evergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $62.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.55. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.57.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 12.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.90%.

Evergy Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

