Whittier Trust Co. Sells 1,000 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth about $432,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Donaldson by 57.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 274,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,621,000 after purchasing an additional 100,484 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Donaldson by 163.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 56,041 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 26.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Donaldson news, VP Amy C. Becker sold 2,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $131,980.48. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 14,400 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $723,456.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,636. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $45.50 on Wednesday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.08 and a 52 week high of $58.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.66 and its 200-day moving average is $47.06.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.01 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.01%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DCI. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Donaldson in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

