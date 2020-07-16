Whittier Trust Co. Purchases New Holdings in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX)

Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 780.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 1,971.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALEX stock opened at $12.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $898.05 million, a P/E ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.35. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $25.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Alexander & Baldwin had a positive return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

