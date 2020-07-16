2,131 Shares in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundation Resource Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth approximately $12,688,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth approximately $3,344,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,242,000. Stolper Co bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,768,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.87. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $53.71.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

Several brokerages recently commented on VIAC. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $42.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $60.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.52.

In related news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $514,956.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

