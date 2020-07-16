Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,626,000 after purchasing an additional 25,186 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $1,597,000. 68.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REGN opened at $641.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $608.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $493.70. The company has a market capitalization of $68.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.58. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $271.37 and a fifty-two week high of $655.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 28.56%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 150,922 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.22, for a total value of $85,907,820.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 599,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,246,820.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.37, for a total transaction of $52,037.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,931 shares in the company, valued at $15,054,824.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,488 shares of company stock worth $122,930,896. Insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on REGN. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $557.00 to $549.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $565.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

