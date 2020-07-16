Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 225 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 90.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALXN. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

ALXN stock opened at $108.57 on Wednesday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $72.67 and a one year high of $125.52. The stock has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.51. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 44.83% and a return on equity of 21.96%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. William Blair downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.35.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

