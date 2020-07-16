Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. cut its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 33.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 11.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 47.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 170,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 55,116 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $430,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $478,000. Finally, First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 70.4% in the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 151,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after buying an additional 62,435 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. CSFB boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink cut Boston Scientific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 14,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $562,134.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,597 shares in the company, valued at $592,686. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX opened at $35.22 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.82. The firm has a market cap of $48.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 39.75% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

