Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $9,203,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 116.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 225.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

In related news, Director Bruce W. Duncan bought 5,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.47 per share, with a total value of $377,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan J. Koop purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at $201,630. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,513,890 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $158.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $147.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Boston Properties from $130.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.83.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $92.45 on Wednesday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.57 and a 1 year high of $147.83. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.59.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $2.39. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $752.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.