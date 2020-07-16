Whittier Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 80.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,942 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,044,811,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,795,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in British American Tobacco by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,519,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,419,000 after purchasing an additional 206,049 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in British American Tobacco by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,963,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,817,000 after purchasing an additional 72,473 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,894,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,946,000 after acquiring an additional 560,000 shares during the period. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of BTI opened at $36.88 on Wednesday. British American Tobacco PLC has a 1 year low of $27.32 and a 1 year high of $45.64. The company has a market capitalization of $83.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.71.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

