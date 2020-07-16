Whittier Trust Co. Has $74,000 Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 236.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 262.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1,047.1% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

EFAV stock opened at $67.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.88. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.