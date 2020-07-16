Whittier Trust Co. Sells 82 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $17,175,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,968,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 384.6% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 47,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 37,534 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,678,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 279.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 29,354 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $131.46 on Wednesday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $89.88 and a one year high of $160.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.48 and its 200 day moving average is $132.98.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

