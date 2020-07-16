Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 57.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in AON were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of AON by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,234,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,504,565,000 after purchasing an additional 277,122 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AON by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,345,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,862,773,000 after acquiring an additional 722,044 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of AON by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,278,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,087 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of AON by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,352,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,048,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,557,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $949,202,000 after purchasing an additional 879,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $199.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.36. The company has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Aon PLC has a 52 week low of $143.93 and a 52 week high of $238.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. AON had a return on equity of 63.91% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 19.19%.

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.13, for a total transaction of $298,695.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 102,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,473,351.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lester B. Knight bought 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $195.00 per share, with a total value of $13,650,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,850 shares of company stock valued at $560,250. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AON shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AON from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of AON from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of AON from $230.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.10.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

