Whittier Trust Co. Sells 4,460 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 70.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,460 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3,046.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 36.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $1,588,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,043.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael John Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,099 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $43.40 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 4.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.18.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.90.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

