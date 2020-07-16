Whittier Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 43.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,953 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vereit were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VER. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vereit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vereit during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vereit in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vereit in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vereit in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vereit alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VER. ValuEngine lowered Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Vereit in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.75 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vereit from $9.50 to $5.80 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vereit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.79.

Shares of NYSE VER opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Vereit Inc has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $10.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.07.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). Vereit had a negative net margin of 23.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $299.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vereit Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.93%.

Vereit Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER).

Receive News & Ratings for Vereit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vereit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.