Whittier Trust Co. Takes $88,000 Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $86,424,000. Spinnaker Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 138.4% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,144,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,813,000 after acquiring an additional 664,657 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $22,809,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,189,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,055,000 after purchasing an additional 416,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,356,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $51.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.81. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $51.54.

