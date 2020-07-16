Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 197.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $246,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,281,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,236,000 after purchasing an additional 22,048 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 30.9% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VAC opened at $84.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,122.75 and a beta of 2.44. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $131.27.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.60 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 0.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Nomura cut their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $119.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.43.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, CAO Laurie A. Sullivan sold 1,390 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.77, for a total transaction of $135,900.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,846.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

