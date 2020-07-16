Whittier Trust Co. Sells 1,308 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 21.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,085,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $684,205,000 after buying an additional 317,174 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,368,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $619,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003,171 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,479,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $802,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258,686 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,518,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,545,000 after purchasing an additional 635,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,782,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $525,611,000 after purchasing an additional 300,838 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OXY opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $54.05. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Standpoint Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.07.

In other news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 52,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $1,011,121.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,839 shares in the company, valued at $909,613.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 11,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $283,780.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,730.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,403. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

