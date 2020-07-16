Whittier Trust Co. Makes New Investment in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 601.9% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in UDR by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UDR shares. Zelman & Associates raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on UDR from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of UDR from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $36.59 on Wednesday. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $51.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.32. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 66.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.62.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $321.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.30 million. UDR had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

In related news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,592.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $1,221,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,501,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,144,934.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.