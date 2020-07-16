Whittier Trust Co. Makes New Investment in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2020

Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 601.9% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in UDR by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UDR shares. Zelman & Associates raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on UDR from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of UDR from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $36.59 on Wednesday. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $51.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.32. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 66.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.62.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $321.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.30 million. UDR had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

In related news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,592.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $1,221,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,501,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,144,934.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for UDR (NYSE:UDR)

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mesoblast limited Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share
Whittier Trust Co. Purchases New Position in Bandwidth Inc
Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Position in Evergy
Whittier Trust Co. Sells 1,000 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc.
Whittier Trust Co. Purchases New Holdings in Alexander & Baldwin Inc
2,131 Shares in ViacomCBS Inc. Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.
