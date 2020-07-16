Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 53,446 Shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its position in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53,446 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.11% of Sharps Compliance worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EAM Investors LLC boosted its position in Sharps Compliance by 123.4% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 307,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 169,970 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $998,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 5,068.0% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 118,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 115,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

SMED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Sharps Compliance from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Sharps Compliance from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.10.

Shares of NASDAQ SMED opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $8.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average is $6.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.82 million, a PE ratio of 195.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of -0.73.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $10.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Dennis Halligan sold 13,500 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $60,885.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sharps Compliance Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

Featured Article: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.