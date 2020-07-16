Whittier Trust Co. Grows Position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 44.3% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 22,587 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 48,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 46,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.24.

In other news, Director Glyn Aeppel acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.50 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,008.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG opened at $61.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The stock has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.15. Simon Property Group Inc has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $164.46.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.47). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 68.08%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

