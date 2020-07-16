Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 332.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $461,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 170,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,928,000 after buying an additional 52,597 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $241,000. AXA raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 58.2% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 9,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 10.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total transaction of $128,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,494 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.41, for a total value of $833,004.54. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $192.71 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1 year low of $124.05 and a 1 year high of $368.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($2.00). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ULTA. Loop Capital increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $242.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.41.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

