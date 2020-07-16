Whittier Trust Co. Has $110,000 Position in Eni SpA (NYSE:E)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Eni SpA (NYSE:E) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,725 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in ENI were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of E. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ENI by 7.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,644,865 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $92,061,000 after buying an additional 329,252 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of ENI by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,246,127 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,518,000 after acquiring an additional 72,862 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,087,832 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $21,561,000 after purchasing an additional 219,670 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ENI by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 757,237 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $23,444,000 after purchasing an additional 314,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ENI by 37.1% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 623,122 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,350,000 after purchasing an additional 168,754 shares during the period. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on E shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. ENI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

ENI stock opened at $20.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.58 and a 200-day moving average of $22.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Eni SpA has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $33.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 0.73.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter. ENI had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eni SpA will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

