Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 525 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 347.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRSK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 10,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

VRSK opened at $172.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.02. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.61 and a 1 year high of $176.48. The company has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 58.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.71.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 34.93% and a net margin of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $689.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.66%.

In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 16,851 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.34, for a total value of $2,752,442.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,965,569.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total value of $769,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,917.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

