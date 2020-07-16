ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) by 41.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ING. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the first quarter worth about $20,809,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,042,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,282 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,599,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,702 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,481,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 109.0% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,293,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

ING stock opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.01. ING Groep NV has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $12.44.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that ING Groep NV will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ING. Cfra decreased their price target on ING Groep from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ING Groep and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

