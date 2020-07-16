Whittier Trust Co. Trims Stake in Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst (NYSE:VCV)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst (NYSE:VCV) by 51.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,392 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Epstein & White Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VCV opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.02. Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst has a 52-week low of $8.83 and a 52-week high of $13.55.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%.

Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst Profile

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

