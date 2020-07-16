1,800 Shares in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $6,093,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,994,000. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $22,456,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,104,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 671,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,167,000 after purchasing an additional 194,523 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIGI opened at $69.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.16 and a 200 day moving average of $66.01. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $50.55 and a 52-week high of $74.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.299 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.