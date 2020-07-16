Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Makes New $26,000 Investment in Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC increased its stake in Legacy Housing by 32.3% in the first quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 404,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 98,667 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 16.5% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 20,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 16.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 24.7% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 65,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded Legacy Housing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Legacy Housing from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Legacy Housing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of LEGH stock opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $340.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day moving average is $12.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Legacy Housing Corp has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $17.50.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $38.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.01 million. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 18.11%. Analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing Corp will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

