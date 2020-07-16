Whittier Trust Co. Sells 145 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1,011.6% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 394,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 359,060 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,076,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,593,100,000 after purchasing an additional 356,268 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,947,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,651,000 after purchasing an additional 316,100 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 662,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,357,000 after purchasing an additional 313,162 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,045,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,617,000 after buying an additional 292,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, CSFB lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.22.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $104,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE WEC opened at $88.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.90. WEC Energy Group Inc has a twelve month low of $68.01 and a twelve month high of $109.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.17.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 16.09%. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.