DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,137,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,121,000 after buying an additional 52,349 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,943 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 112.2% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 15,670 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider William E. Newell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $482,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,472.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $115,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,004.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $42.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.05. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $60.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $873.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.00 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

Several research firms recently commented on XRAY. Cfra lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.93.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

